Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history
Arteta puts his trust in the young player for the Champions League stage
Football news Today, 14:40Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1985789732266058073
Arsenal cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the Champions League. But beyond the scoreline, a truly unique moment unfolded—one destined to be etched in the tournament’s history books.
Details: In the 73rd minute, 15-year-old Max Dowman stepped onto the pitch, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder came on as a substitute for Leandro Trossard.
This was already the fifth appearance of the prodigy this season.
Reminder: Bukayo Saka rewrote Arsenal’s Champions League history.