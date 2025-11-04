ES ES FR FR
Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history

Arteta puts his trust in the young player for the Champions League stage
Football news Today, 14:40
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history https://x.com/lnstantFoot/status/1985789732266058073

Arsenal cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the Champions League. But beyond the scoreline, a truly unique moment unfolded—one destined to be etched in the tournament’s history books.

Details: In the 73rd minute, 15-year-old Max Dowman stepped onto the pitch, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder came on as a substitute for Leandro Trossard.

This was already the fifth appearance of the prodigy this season.

Reminder: Bukayo Saka rewrote Arsenal’s Champions League history.

