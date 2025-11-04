Historic moment in the Champions League! 15-year-old Max Dowman becomes the youngest player in tournament history

Arteta puts his trust in the young player for the Champions League stage

Arsenal cruised to a commanding 3-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the fourth round of the Champions League. But beyond the scoreline, a truly unique moment unfolded—one destined to be etched in the tournament’s history books.

Details: In the 73rd minute, 15-year-old Max Dowman stepped onto the pitch, becoming the youngest player ever to appear in the Champions League. The young midfielder came on as a substitute for Leandro Trossard.

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: 15 year old Max Dowman enters the pitch and becomes the YOUNGEST player in CHAMPIONS LEAGUE HISTORY! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yqoyp6rvLP — The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) November 4, 2025

This was already the fifth appearance of the prodigy this season.

