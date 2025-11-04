Prediction on game Win Newcastle Odds: 1.54 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

Newcastle will take on Athletic Bilbao in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 5. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and here’s my betting insight for this clash.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao: Match Facts and Head-to-Head

Newcastle have lost just one of their last four matches, winning the other three.

Athletic Bilbao have suffered back-to-back defeats.

At home, Newcastle have won their last four games in a row.

Athletic Bilbao are winless in their last five away fixtures, with one draw and four defeats.

Newcastle have scored at least once in each of their last nine matches.

Newcastle have not lost a single match this season without scoring; for Athletic, that figure stands at 36%.

Only 7% of Athletic Bilbao’s wins this season have been clean sheets, compared to Newcastle’s 33%.

Newcastle have scored over 1.5 goals in six of their last ten matches, while Athletic have done so in three.

The last meeting between the sides came in 2022, when Newcastle won 2–1.

Newcastle vs Athletic Bilbao: Match Preview

Newcastle’s form has been somewhat inconsistent, and the team currently sits 12th in the Premier League table. However, given how tight the standings are, there’s no reason for alarm. The Magpies have 12 points, six behind the top four. In the UEFA Champions League, they opened with a narrow 1–2 defeat to Barcelona but bounced back with emphatic victories — 4–0 against Royale Union SG and 3–0 over Benfica. That leaves them with six points after three rounds, placing them eighth in the group stage table for now.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have been even more unpredictable. Their Champions League campaign began with a 0–2 loss to Arsenal, followed by a heavy 1–4 defeat to Borussia Dortmund. Only in the third round did they manage to claim their first win — a 3–1 triumph over Qarabag, despite conceding in the opening minute. That result gave them three points from three matches. In La Liga, the Basques currently sit 11th with 14 points after 11 rounds, trailing the fourth spot by eight points and the fifth by five. So, the season is still wide open for them.

Probable Lineups

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schär, Thiaw, Burn; Miley, Guimarães, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

Athletic Bilbao: Simón; Gorosabel, Paredes, Laporte, Berchiche; Rego, Jauregizar; N. Williams, Sancet, Navarro; Guruzeta

Prediction

Athletic Bilbao are a gritty and well-organized side, fully capable of making life difficult for any opponent. However, their away form has been poor lately, and playing in England is never easy. Newcastle are strong at St James’ Park and should make that advantage count. My prediction: a home win for the Magpies.