On November 4, 2025, in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League group stage, Slavia Prague will host Arsenal. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:45 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the best bets for this matchup.

Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague approach this match in excellent form. The Czech side are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions, recording four draws and two consecutive wins. Their defensive solidity stands out — Slavia have kept five consecutive clean sheets.

This season, Slavia have lost only once — in the Champions League against Inter Milan, suffering a 3–0 defeat. All other matches ended either in a draw or a victory. Before that loss, the team went on a remarkable 12-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

In the Czech First League, Slavia currently sit second in the table, trailing only Sparta Prague. Defensively, they are among the strongest sides, conceding just eight goals in 14 matches while scoring 24 — one of the best attacking records in the league.

In the Champions League group stage, Slavia have played three matches so far, drawing twice — 2–2 against Bodo/Glimt and 0–0 with Atalanta — and suffering a 0–3 defeat to Inter Milan. After these results, the Prague side currently sit 28th in the overall Champions League rankings.

Slavia have been strong at home, remaining unbeaten on home soil this season and not losing at home since April of last year.

In their head-to-head record against Arsenal in Prague, the two sides have met twice before. One match ended in a draw, while the other saw Arsenal win convincingly 4–0. Notably, Slavia have never scored against Arsenal at home.

Arsenal

Arsenal enter this match in fantastic form, boasting nine consecutive wins across all competitions. Their defense has been equally remarkable, keeping clean sheets in the last seven matches.

In the Premier League, Arsenal sit top of the table after 10 rounds, with 25 points, scoring 18 goals and conceding only 3 — the best defensive record in the league so far. In the Champions League, they have also been flawless, winning all three group stage matches and keeping clean sheets in each, currently occupying fourth place in the overall standings.

In domestic cups, Arsenal have reached the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Crystal Palace.

Historically, Arsenal and Slavia Prague have met four times. Arsenal won twice with dominant scores of 4–0 and 7–0, while the other two matches ended in draws.

Probable Lineups

Slavia Prague: Markovic, Vlcek, Chaloupek, Zima, Doudera, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sanyang, Provod, Chory, Kusej

Markovic, Vlcek, Chaloupek, Zima, Doudera, Dorley, Zafeiris, Sanyang, Provod, Chory, Kusej Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Merino, Rice, Eze, Trossard, Saka, Gyökeres

Key Facts and Head-to-Head

Slavia Prague have won or drawn 25 of their last 26 matches.

5 of Slavia Prague’s last 6 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have won 11 of their last 12 matches.

Arsenal have won 7 of their last 8 away matches.

6 of Arsenal’s last 7 matches have seen under 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have scored first in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Slavia Prague — Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal enter this match as clear favorites. The team have been extremely confident this season across all competitions, conceding very few goals and rarely dropping points. Despite both teams’ defensive strengths, we can expect an open and lively game with chances for both sides. Slavia Prague play confidently at home, taking the initiative and controlling the game, while Arsenal are likely to create scoring opportunities and historically have beaten Slavia with large margins. My bet for this match: Total goals in the match Over 2.5 at odds of 1.71