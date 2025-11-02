Prediction on game Win Chelsea Odds: 1.4 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On November 5, 2025, the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium in Baku will host the Matchday 4 clash of the UEFA Champions League group stage between Qarabag and Chelsea.

Interesting facts and head-to-head history:

The teams have faced each other twice.

Their last encounter took place in 2017.

Head-to-head stats: Qarabag - 0 wins, draws - 0, Chelsea - 2 wins.

The aggregate score in their head-to-head series is 10:0 in Chelsea's favor.

Qarabag have won 3 of their last 5 matches.

Chelsea have won 4 of their last 5 matches.

Match preview:

The Azerbaijani side is once again determined to prove it can compete with Europe's elite this season, and a home game against the Londoners will be a true test of their ambitions. Qarabag are traditionally strong on their own turf and will look to harness the passionate support of the Baku fans to challenge the favorites.

Chelsea approach the game as clear favorites. The Blues have been showing consistent form, boast squad depth, and have plenty of Champions League experience. The Londoners are likely to control possession and dictate the tempo, relying on their attacking leaders' quality and defensive solidity. However, a trip to Baku is never an easy task, especially if the hosts manage to strike first.

This promises to be an intriguing encounter, with Qarabag expected to play boldly and look for quick counterattacks, while Chelsea will focus on controlling the game and being clinical in front of goal. The visitors' class and individual brilliance should prove decisive.

Probable lineups:

Qarabag: M. Kochalski, M. Silva, B. Mustafazada, P. Bicalho, L. Andrade, K. Medina, K. Borges, A. Zoubir, C. Durán, E. Addai, E. Cafarquliyev.

M. Kochalski, M. Silva, B. Mustafazada, P. Bicalho, L. Andrade, K. Medina, K. Borges, A. Zoubir, C. Durán, E. Addai, E. Cafarquliyev. Chelsea: R. Sánchez, M. Gusto, T. Chalobah, R. James, M. Cucurella, A. Santos, E. Fernández, J. Acheampong, A. Garnacho, J. Pedro, P. Neto.

Match prediction:

Chelsea come into this fixture as the obvious favorites — they possess greater quality, a more balanced squad, and a wealth of Champions League experience. While Qarabag can make things difficult at home, the difference in squad depth and execution should be telling. The Blues are likely to control proceedings and punish any defensive lapses from the hosts.

My prediction — Chelsea win.