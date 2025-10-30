ES ES FR FR
Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the fixtures in Matchday 10 of the English Premier League will take place this Saturday at Selhurst Park in London, where the local side Crystal Palace will host Brentford. I’m tipping goals in this encounter, which offers a strong chance for success.

Match preview

Crystal Palace have lost a bit of confidence, even though Oliver Glasner’s side were displaying impressive form not long ago—going 19 matches unbeaten across all competitions. However, a string of setbacks followed: defeats to Cypriot side AEK in the Conference League and to Arsenal in the Premier League. Still, in their most recent outing, the Eagles bounced back in style, confidently defeating Liverpool 3-0.

The Londoners also have personnel issues. In the match against Arsenal, key centre-back Chris Richards picked up an injury, and his involvement in the next game remains in doubt. This could pose a serious challenge for Glasner as he tries to organize the defense.

Brentford, on the other hand, are on the rise. Keith Andrews’ team have won three straight matches and have significantly improved their position in the table, climbing to 11th place with 13 points.

However, the Bees are not at full strength either. Yegor Yarmolyuk, one of their key midfielders, finished the Liverpool match injured. Vitaly Janelt is expected to replace him, but the Ukrainian’s absence will still be a significant loss for Brentford.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Over three goals were scored in three of Crystal Palace’s last five matches.
  • Brentford have scored first in five of their last six matches.
  • Brentford have won the first half in four of their last five matches.
  • These teams have met eight times in history. Most often, the matches ended in a draw—five such results. Brentford have won twice, while Crystal Palace have only one victory.

Probable lineups

  • Crystal Palace: Henderson - Guéhi, Canvot, Lacroix - Muñoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell - Pino, Sarr, Mateta
  • Brentford: Kelleher - Kayode, Collins, van den Berg, Ajer - Henderson, Janelt, Damsgaard - Outtara, Schade, Thiago

Prediction

I expect this match to be high-scoring. Brentford’s games are traditionally open and full of goals—the team attack relentlessly, but also allow their opponents plenty of chances. I believe Crystal Palace will be able to capitalize, so I’m anticipating plenty of dangerous moments and goals. My prediction: over 2.5 goals.

Comments
