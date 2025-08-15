RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arteta responds to accusations questioning Ødegaard's suitability as Arsenal captain

A firm stance.
Football news Today, 11:19
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Recently, Arsenal legend Tony Adams voiced doubts not only about Viktor Gyökeres' suitability for the Premier League, but also about Martin Ødegaard's leadership credentials. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta delivered a decisive response to these accusations.

Details: The Spaniard made it clear that Ødegaard is the right captain, and there is no doubt about it within the club. This is further supported by the fact that the armband was essentially given to the Norwegian by his own teammates.

Quote: "My opinion is clear, and it's not just my opinion. The entire staff thinks so, and especially the players. I asked them to vote for the captain, and yesterday I received the results. By a big, huge margin, everyone chose one person—Ødegaard, which is the clearest signal you can have.

This reflects how they feel about who should be their captain, who will defend them, help them grow, and win the matches we want to win, so I think there’s no doubt about it."

Arsenal
