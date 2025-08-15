Arteta responds to accusations questioning Ødegaard's suitability as Arsenal captain

Recently, Arsenal legend Tony Adams voiced doubts not only about Viktor Gyökeres' suitability for the Premier League, but also about Martin Ødegaard's leadership credentials. Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta delivered a decisive response to these accusations.

Details: The Spaniard made it clear that Ødegaard is the right captain, and there is no doubt about it within the club. This is further supported by the fact that the armband was essentially given to the Norwegian by his own teammates.