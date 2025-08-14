RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Arsenal legend would prefer the club to sign a Premier League striker instead of Gyökeres

Arsenal legend would prefer the club to sign a Premier League striker instead of Gyökeres

Moreover, he's an Arsenal supporter.
Football news Today, 10:08
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arsenal legend would prefer the club to sign a Premier League striker instead of Gyökeres Getty Images

During the summer transfer window, Arsenal addressed a crucial area that had long been overlooked by the club—they signed a new striker. However, the player the Gunners brought in has not thrilled everyone.

Details: Arsenal legend Tony Adams stated that the new forward, Viktor Gyökeres, has yet to prove himself in England, so he remains somewhat skeptical. In contrast, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has long-established himself in English football. On top of that, he's an Arsenal fan.

Quote: "This Portuguese... Gyökeres... I just don't know yet. He hasn't been tested here. Honestly, I would have preferred if they signed Watkins. He's an Arsenal supporter, could have played for us for a year, and maybe we would have gone on to win the title," said Adams.

Reminder: Gyökeres' move to Arsenal is beginning to take on the air of a crime story, as it appears that an attack was being planned on the agent who handled the striker's transfer from Sporting.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Unknown assailants open fire at agent’s home involved in Gyökeres’ transfer to Arsenal Football news Today, 04:10 Unknown assailants open fire at agent’s home involved in Gyökeres’ transfer to Arsenal
"The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 10:33 "The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal
Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 10:00 Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal
Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story? Football news 12 aug 2025, 11:36 Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story?
Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad Football news 11 aug 2025, 08:19 Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad
First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal Football news 09 aug 2025, 12:55 First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores