During the summer transfer window, Arsenal addressed a crucial area that had long been overlooked by the club—they signed a new striker. However, the player the Gunners brought in has not thrilled everyone.

Details: Arsenal legend Tony Adams stated that the new forward, Viktor Gyökeres, has yet to prove himself in England, so he remains somewhat skeptical. In contrast, Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has long-established himself in English football. On top of that, he's an Arsenal fan.

Quote: "This Portuguese... Gyökeres... I just don't know yet. He hasn't been tested here. Honestly, I would have preferred if they signed Watkins. He's an Arsenal supporter, could have played for us for a year, and maybe we would have gone on to win the title," said Adams.

Reminder: Gyökeres' move to Arsenal is beginning to take on the air of a crime story, as it appears that an attack was being planned on the agent who handled the striker's transfer from Sporting.