Arteta pleased with 15-year-old Douman's performance against Milan

In a friendly match against Milan, Arsenal's young talent Max Douman got 25 minutes of playing time. At just 15 years old, he boldly took a shot in the post-match penalty shootout, and Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta praised his performance.

Details: The London side's manager stated that he was impressed not only with Douman, but with all the young players who featured in the game. He emphasized that the team should support them, as a positive environment makes it easier for talent to flourish.

Quote: "We're all very pleased—both with the result and the players' attitude. The quality, determination, and mentality were all at a high level. The youngsters really made the most of their chance.

To play at this level at 15 is only possible thanks to the right atmosphere and culture within the team. When you feel comfortable, confidence grows, and then you can truly show your potential. But of course, he also possesses the necessary qualities," Arteta said.