Arsenal's main winger to stay in London? Arsenal and Saka make progress in new contract talks
Club and player ready to continue their partnership
Football news Today, 12:05Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1979631065674240391
Arsenal are close to signing a new contract with Bukayo Saka.
Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are making significant strides in negotiations with winger Bukayo Saka and his representatives regarding a new contract.
The parties are already discussing salary details, but everyone involved is confident about continuing their collaboration and is ready to move forward together.
Talks between the club and the player began even before the summer transfer window opened and, according to sources, are progressing positively.
