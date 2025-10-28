ES ES FR FR
Arsenal's main winger to stay in London? Arsenal and Saka make progress in new contract talks

Club and player ready to continue their partnership
Football news Today, 12:05
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Arsenal are close to signing a new contract with Bukayo Saka.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are making significant strides in negotiations with winger Bukayo Saka and his representatives regarding a new contract.

The parties are already discussing salary details, but everyone involved is confident about continuing their collaboration and is ready to move forward together.

Talks between the club and the player began even before the summer transfer window opened and, according to sources, are progressing positively.

Reminder: Both Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Argentine midfielder Nico Paz and are hoping to beat Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

