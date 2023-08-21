RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 17:05
Arsenal win tough London derby

In the second round of the English Premier League, London-based Arsenal secured a victory against London's Crystal Palace. The match took place at Selhurst Park in London and ended with a 1-0 victory for the visiting team.

The only goal was scored from a penalty by Martin Ødegaard in the early stages of the second half. In the middle of the half, Arsenal was reduced to 10 men due to the dismissal of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

With six points, Arsenal climbed to third place in the Premier League standings, while Crystal Palace, with three points, remained in 11th place.

In the third round of the Premier League, Arsenal will face London's Fulham at their home stadium. The match is scheduled for August 26th.

Crystal Palace - Arsenal 0:1 (0:0, 0:1)
Goal: 0:1 - 53, penalty by Ødegaard.

Crystal Palace: Johnston, Ward (Rak-Sakyi, 83), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp (Ahamada, 74), Lerma, Eze, Benteke, Ayew, Eduard.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Ødegaard (Zinchenko, 89), Rice, Havertz, Partey, Saka (Kiver, 89), Martinelli (Gabriel, 70), Nketiah (Jorginho, 79).

Yellow cards: Ayew (27), Tomiyasu (60), Eduard (90), Havertz (90).

Red card: Tomiyasu (67).

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
