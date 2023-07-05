Arsenal will erect a monument to the legendary coach near the club stadium

London-based club Arsenal will erect a statue in honor of former head coach Arsene Wenger near their home stadium, the Emirates Stadium, according to The Athletic.

According to the source, the work on crafting a bronze sculpture has already begun. The installation of the monument will be commemorated on the 20th anniversary of the 2003/2004 season, in which Arsenal became the English champions, going undefeated throughout the entire season.

The 73-year-old Wenger held the position of Arsenal's head coach from 1996 to 2018. Under the guidance of the French coach, the London club became champions of England three times (1997/1998, 2001/2002, 2003/2004), won the FA Cup seven times (1997/1998, 2001/2002, 2002/2003, 2004/2005, 2013/2014, 2014/2015, 2016/2017), and claimed the FA Community Shield seven times (1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017). Additionally, in the 2005/2006 season, Arsenal reached the final of the UEFA Champions League but lost to Barcelona (1-2).

After leaving Arsenal, Wenger transitioned to work at the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA).