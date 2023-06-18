Arsenal want to buy Belgian talent

London-based Arsenal is reportedly interested in midfielder Romeo Lavia from Southampton and the Belgian national team, according to The Guardian.

According to the source, the Gunners have already held preliminary talks regarding the player's transfer. The transfer fee is estimated to be around €53 million.

In the current season, the 19-year-old Lavia has played 35 matches in all competitions for Southampton, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.