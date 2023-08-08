Arsenal to pay €30m for Spain goalkeeper

Goalkeeper David Raya from "Brentford" and the Spanish national team will move to London's "Arsenal," according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the London club will pay approximately 30 million euros for the player. Initially, "Brentford" wanted to receive 48 million euros for the goalkeeper, but agreed to significantly reduce the price as the contract with the Spaniard expires in the summer of 2024. It was previously reported that "Arsenal" had agreed on personal contract terms with the goalkeeper.

27-year-old Raya has been playing for "Brentford" since 2019. He joined the club from "Blackburn." The transfer fee was 3.35 million euros. In total, Raya has played 161 matches for "Brentford" in all competitions and conceded 162 goals. Additionally, he completed 54 matches without conceding a goal.

Raya has been playing for the Spanish national team since 2022. He has played two matches for the Spanish national team and conceded two goals.

As a reminder, in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League. Thus, the London club secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.