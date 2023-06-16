Arsenal shows interest in Chelsea striker

Arsenal are showing interest in Chelsea striker Kaj Havertz.

According to insider Nicolo Schira, the Canaries are ready to offer the German player a long-term contract until the middle of 2028.

Transfermarkt values the player at 60 million euros, and his current contract with the Pensioners runs until 2025.

Last season, the forward played 35 matches in the APL, recording seven goals and one assists.