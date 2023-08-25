Arsenal sell striker for almost 60 million euros

Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun will change his club registration before the transfer window closes.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the 22-year-old American could move to Monaco and the transfer should take place in the coming days.

According to an insider, negotiations between the clubs are at the final stage. The journalist claims that the player himself is interested in moving to the French club, as he loses the competition in the English team and wants to get more playing practice.

At the same time, the terms of the contract have already been agreed, now the British and French have only to agree on the payment procedure.

According to preliminary expectations, Monaco will pay Arsenal about 58 million euros for Balogun's transfer.

Last season, Balogun played on loan in the French Championship, where he represented Reims. For this team, he played 39 matches, scoring 22 goals and giving two assists.

The US striker's deal with Arsenal runs until June 2025 and is valued at around 30 million euros.