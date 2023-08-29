Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder

"Arsenal" has rejected "Chelsea's" attempt to purchase midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the "Gunners" wanted to acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. Initially, "Arsenal" considered the possibility of selling the player, but then the club's management decided not to strengthen a rival in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old Smith Rowe is a product of Arsenal's academy. He has been playing for the main team of the London club since the summer of 2020. He has played a total of 97 matches for "Arsenal" in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists. As a part of "Arsenal," Smith Rowe won the FA Community Shield twice in 2020 and 2023. His contract with the London club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Smith Rowe has been representing the England national team since 2021. He has played three matches for the English national team in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Recall that in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League, while "Chelsea" finished in 12th place.