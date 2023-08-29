RU RU NG NG
Main News Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder

Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder

Football news Today, 14:20
Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder Photo: Instagram Emil Smith-Rowe / Unknown

"Arsenal" has rejected "Chelsea's" attempt to purchase midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to the source, the "Gunners" wanted to acquire the player before the end of the summer transfer window. Initially, "Arsenal" considered the possibility of selling the player, but then the club's management decided not to strengthen a rival in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old Smith Rowe is a product of Arsenal's academy. He has been playing for the main team of the London club since the summer of 2020. He has played a total of 97 matches for "Arsenal" in all competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists. As a part of "Arsenal," Smith Rowe won the FA Community Shield twice in 2020 and 2023. His contract with the London club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Smith Rowe has been representing the England national team since 2021. He has played three matches for the English national team in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Recall that in the previous season, "Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League, while "Chelsea" finished in 12th place.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Chelsea Premier League England
Popular news
Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby Football news Yesterday, 17:46 Seven goals: Atlético win spectacular victory in Madrid derby
Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Inter won a confident victory in the away match of Serie A
Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy Football news Yesterday, 05:00 Roberto Mancini finds new job after leaving Italy
Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:29 Liverpool make super comeback against Newcastle
Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal Football news 27 aug 2023, 15:23 Barcelona win fantastic victory over Villarreal
Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute Football news 27 aug 2023, 11:05 Manchester City snatched victory in the away match of the Premier League in the 88th minute
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:20 Controversial Manchester United goalkeeper Onana returned to the national team Football news Today, 14:50 Fulham announces signing of Belgian defender Football news Today, 14:20 Arsenal respond to Chelsea offer to sell England midfielder Football news Today, 13:51 Ukrainian Mudryk will miss another Chelsea match Football news Today, 13:24 Manchester United may buy leader Tottenham Hotspur Football news Today, 09:30 UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch? Football news Today, 07:58 FIFA wants to ban Rubiales from football for 15 years Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid have issued a statement regarding Vinicius' injury Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern target Chelsea defender Football news Today, 05:31 Guardiola is a candidate to the head coach of the English national team
Sport Predictions
Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Qarabag vs Olimpia Ljubljana prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Sparta Prague vs Dinamo Zagreb prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Ajax vs Ludogorets prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 31 aug 2023 Aberdeen vs Hacken prediction and betting tips on August 31, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023