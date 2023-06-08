"Arsenal" is confident in the transfer of an English national team midfielder.

According to The Guardian, the management of Arsenal is confident in the transfer of Declan Rice, a midfielder from West Ham United and the English national team.

The source suggests that Arsenal hopes to complete the transfer quickly and outpace competition from Newcastle, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chelsea. The transfer fee for the player is expected to exceed 100 million euros. Rice himself is reportedly keen to join Arsenal due to his admiration for the playing style of the team's head coach, Mikel Arteta.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Rice has played 50 matches in all competitions for West Ham United, scoring five goals and providing four assists.