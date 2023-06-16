Arsenal have parted ways with an experienced pupil

The press office of London-based Arsenal has announced on their official website the departure of midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The management of the English club has decided not to extend the player's contract, which is set to expire on June 30, 2023. As a result, he will become a free agent soon and will be able to join another club on a free transfer.

25-year-old Maitland-Niles is a product of Arsenal's youth academy. He has played a total of 132 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing eight assists. He has been loaned out to Ipswich Town, West Bromwich Albion, AS Roma, and Southampton. He has also made five appearances for the England national team.