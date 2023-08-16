RU RU
Main News Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time

Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time

Football news Today, 12:59
Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time Photo: Arsenal website/Author unknown

The press service of London's Arsenal has announced on their official website that Dutch defender Jurrien Timber has suffered a serious injury.

The player has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained the injury during the 1st round match of the English Premier League against Nottingham Forest (2-1). This was only Timber's second official match for the Gunners. He is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, and his recovery time is estimated to be between six to eight months.

Recall that 22-year-old Timber joined Arsenal in mid-July 2023 from Amsterdam's Ajax. The transfer fee was 40 million euros, with the potential to increase by an additional five million euros through bonuses. The Dutch player signed a contract with Arsenal that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Timber is a product of Ajax's youth academy. He played a total of 121 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists. With Ajax, Timber became a two-time Eredivisie champion in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as a winner of the KNVB Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

Timber won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship as part of the Dutch youth team. He has been playing for the senior national team since 2021. He has represented the Netherlands in 15 matches, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received one yellow card.

Aleksandr Shevchenko Aleksandr Shevchenko Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:22 Legendary Deco gets a job at Barcelona Football news Today, 13:16 David De Gea responds to Bayern offer Football news Today, 13:11 Manchester City are interested in signing Barcelona academy talent Football news Today, 13:05 Liverpool want to buy Bayern midfielder Football news Today, 12:59 Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time Football news Today, 12:53 Wolfsburg announce signing of experienced Croatia midfielder Football news Today, 12:47 Roma strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 08:29 Manchester City - Sevilla: where to watch the match for the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion
Sport Predictions
Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Mallorca vs Villarreal predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Werder Bremen vs Bayern predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Nottingham Forest vs Sheffield United predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023 Football 18 aug 2023 Valencia vs Las Palmas predictions and betting tips on August 18, 2023