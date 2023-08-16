Arsenal have lost a multi-million newcomer for a long time

The press service of London's Arsenal has announced on their official website that Dutch defender Jurrien Timber has suffered a serious injury.

The player has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. He sustained the injury during the 1st round match of the English Premier League against Nottingham Forest (2-1). This was only Timber's second official match for the Gunners. He is expected to undergo surgery in the near future, and his recovery time is estimated to be between six to eight months.

Recall that 22-year-old Timber joined Arsenal in mid-July 2023 from Amsterdam's Ajax. The transfer fee was 40 million euros, with the potential to increase by an additional five million euros through bonuses. The Dutch player signed a contract with Arsenal that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Timber is a product of Ajax's youth academy. He played a total of 121 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists. With Ajax, Timber became a two-time Eredivisie champion in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons, as well as a winner of the KNVB Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

Timber won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship as part of the Dutch youth team. He has been playing for the senior national team since 2021. He has represented the Netherlands in 15 matches, without scoring any goals or providing any assists, and has received one yellow card.