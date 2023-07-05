EN RU
Football news Today, 06:35
Arsenal have completed the long-awaited transfer of the summer in England

Vice-champion of England “Arsenal” continues to work actively in the transfer market.

According to The Athletic, the London club has reached an agreement with West Ham to sign England midfielder Declan Rice.

In the near future, the player will have to undergo a medical examination before moving to the Gunners,

According to the source, the deal is valued at about €122 million. If the transfer goes through, then Rice will become the most expensive signing in the history of Arsenal and the most expensive English player.

Rice made 37 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. Also in the "West Ham" 24-year-old midfielder won the Conference League, at the end of which he was recognized as the best player in this tournament.

Note that Rice was the main transfer target of Arsenal in the offseason. The champion of England “Manchester City” was also interested in the player's services, but the “citizens” did not want to give such a lot of money for him.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal West Ham Premier League England
