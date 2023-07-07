EN RU
Arsenal have announced a contract extension with the main defender

Arsenal have announced a contract extension with the main defender

Football news Today, 10:42
Arsenal have announced a contract extension with the main defender

The press service of Arsenal has announced on their official website the contract extension of French defender William Saliba.

The new agreement between the English club and the 22-year-old player will be valid until the summer of 2027. Saliba's salary will be around £10 million per year.

Saliba has been playing for Arsenal since 2019. He joined the London club in the summer of 2019 from Saint-Etienne, with a transfer fee of €30 million. He has played a total of 33 matches for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He has had loan spells at Nice and Marseille. He has been representing the French national team since 2022, with eight appearances, no goals, and no assists.

Saliba won the FA Cup with Arsenal in 2020. As part of the French national team, he won the silver medal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In the previous season, Arsenal finished in second place in the English Premier League table and secured qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

