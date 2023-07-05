Arsenal have agreed to the transfer of one of the leaders of Ajax

London-based club Arsenal has reached an agreement to sign central defender Jurrien Timber from Ajax and the Netherlands national team, according to journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic, as stated on his Twitter.

According to the source, the English club will pay €40 million for the player. This amount could increase by an additional €5 million in bonuses. The management of the Dutch club has allowed the player to undergo a medical examination for the transfer to Arsenal.

22-year-old Timber is a product of Ajax's youth academy. In the previous season, he played 47 matches in all competitions for the Amsterdam-based club, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He played 15 matches for the Netherlands national team, without scoring a goal or providing an assist, and received one yellow card. He also participated in the matches of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal finished in second place in the English Premier League table in the past season. Thus, the London club secured direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.