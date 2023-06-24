Arsenal forward stated his desire to change club

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketia could leave the team after Chelsea forward Kai Haverz joined the Canaries.

According to The Sun, Nketiah wants more playing time and the arrival of the German forward could force the 24-year-old Englishman to think about his future.

Nketia's deal with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027. On Transfermarkt he is valued at 25 million euros.

Last season, Nketia played in nine games, scored nine goals and gave three assists.