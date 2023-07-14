RU RU
Main News Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder

Arsenal finalize €122m transfer for midfielder

Football news Today, 16:43
Photo: Declan Rice's Instagram / Unknown

London-based "Arsenal" has finalized the transfer of midfielder Declan Rice from London's "West Ham," according to journalist Sami Mokbel on Twitter.

According to the source, the Gunners intend to complete the transfer within the next 24 hours. "Arsenal" will pay €122 million for the player, which could increase with additional bonuses. This transfer will be the most expensive in Arsenal's history. The midfielder will sign a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with an option for an additional year.

24-year-old Rice currently plays for "West Ham." He is a product of the club's academy and has made 245 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. With "West Ham," Rice became the winner of the UEFA Conference League in the 2022/2023 season.

Rice has been playing for the England national team since 2019. He has represented the English national team in 43 matches, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He was a silver medalist in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship.

