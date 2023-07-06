"Arsenal" extended the contract with a talented academy graduate

The press office of London's "Arsenal" announced on their official website the contract extension with midfielder Reiss Nelson.

The new agreement between the 23-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2027 with the possibility of an additional one-year extension.

Nelson is a product of the "Arsenal" academy. He has played a total of 66 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. He has also represented the England U21 national team in 12 matches, scoring six goals and providing two assists. He had loan spells at "Hoffenheim" during the 2018/2019 season and at "Feyenoord" during the 2021/2022 season. Transfermarkt values the player at €12 million.

Nelson has won the FA Community Shield twice in 2017 and 2020, as well as the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

"Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League table in the past season, securing direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.