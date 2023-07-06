EN RU
Main News "Arsenal" extended the contract with a talented academy graduate

"Arsenal" extended the contract with a talented academy graduate

Football news Today, 12:30
"Arsenal" extended the contract with a talented academy graduate Photo: Arsenal Twitter / Unknown

The press office of London's "Arsenal" announced on their official website the contract extension with midfielder Reiss Nelson.

The new agreement between the 23-year-old player and the English club will be valid until the summer of 2027 with the possibility of an additional one-year extension.

Nelson is a product of the "Arsenal" academy. He has played a total of 66 matches for the London club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. He has also represented the England U21 national team in 12 matches, scoring six goals and providing two assists. He had loan spells at "Hoffenheim" during the 2018/2019 season and at "Feyenoord" during the 2021/2022 season. Transfermarkt values the player at €12 million.

Nelson has won the FA Community Shield twice in 2017 and 2020, as well as the FA Cup in the 2019/2020 season.

"Arsenal" finished in second place in the English Premier League table in the past season, securing direct qualification to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Premier League England
Popular news
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news Today, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023 Football news Today, 02:00 Prediction for Torpedo-BelAZ vs Dynamo Minsk 6 July 2023
Manchester United buy England midfielder Football news Yesterday, 11:54 Manchester United buy England midfielder
PSG announces new head coach Football news Yesterday, 11:32 PSG announces new head coach
Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent Football news 04 july 2023, 15:15 Barcelona close deal for Brazilian supertalent
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:15 Manchester United make new offer for Onana from Inter Football news Today, 13:50 Brighton has increased the price for Moises Caicedo, who is being pursued by Chelsea Football news Today, 13:34 AC Milan close to signing Chelsea striker Football news Today, 13:10 Atlético announce signing of Chelsea legend Football news Today, 12:50 Newcastle want to buy Juventus legend Football news Today, 12:30 "Arsenal" extended the contract with a talented academy graduate Football news Today, 12:10 Cristiano Ronaldo's club announces new head coach Football news Today, 11:50 Chelsea announce departure of club legend Football news Today, 11:30 Tottenham have figured out a way to keep Harry Kane Football news Today, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Union vs Boca Juniors 6 July 2023 Football Today Sarmiento vs Talleres predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Argentinos Juniors vs Instituto predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Belgrano vs Barracas Central 7 July 2023 Football Today Huracan vs Atletico Tucuman predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football Today Belgrano vs Barracas Central predictions and betting tips on July 7, 2023 Football 07 july 2023 Gimnasia La Plata vs Independiente predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 07 july 2023 Central Cordoba vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Cuiaba vs Bahia predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023 Football 08 july 2023 Vasco da Gama vs Cruzeiro predictions and betting tips on July 8, 2023