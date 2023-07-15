RU RU
Arsenal complete record transfer

The press office of London-based Arsenal has announced on the club's official website the signing of midfielder Declan Rice from London's West Ham United and the English national team.

The transfer fee for Rice amounts to €117 million, with the potential to increase by an additional €6 million through bonuses. This transfer has become the most expensive in Arsenal's history. The midfielder has signed a contract with Arsenal that will be valid until the summer of 2028, with an option to extend for one more year.

At the age of 24, Rice has been playing for West Ham United. He came through the club's academy and has made 245 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists. In the 2022/2023 season, Rice was part of the West Ham United squad that won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Rice has been representing the England national team since 2019. He has accumulated 43 caps, scoring three goals and providing five assists. He was a silver medalist at the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

In the previous season, Arsenal finished in second place in the English Premier League, securing their spot in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023/2024 season.

