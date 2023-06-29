Arsenal commented on the signing of the Chelsea star

Arsenal have commented on the signing of winger Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

As stated by the sports director of the London club Edu Gaspar, the German forward will be very useful for his team.

"We are happy to complete the transfer of Havertz. The club has done a lot of work to make this deal happen. He will bring versatility and excellent attacking qualities to the team. This is an important step to strengthen our youth base. We look forward to working with him," he said.

Last season, Havertz played 35 games in which he scored seven goals and had one assist.