Arsenal buy Dutch defender

Arsenal buy Dutch defender

Football news Today, 15:03
Arsenal buy Dutch defender Photo: Arsenal website/Author unknown

The press office of London-based Arsenal has announced on their official website the transfer of center-back Jurrien Timber from Ajax Amsterdam and the Netherlands national team.

The English club paid €40 million for the 22-year-old player, with the potential for an additional €5 million through bonuses. The Dutchman has signed a contract with Arsenal that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

Timber is a product of Ajax's youth academy. He has played a total of 121 matches for the Amsterdam club in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing four assists. With Ajax, Timber has won the Eredivisie title twice in the 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 seasons. He has also won the Dutch Cup in the 2020/2021 season.

Timber was part of the Dutch youth national team that won the UEFA European Under-17 Championship. He has been playing for the senior national team since 2021. He has played 15 matches for the Netherlands, without scoring a goal or providing an assist, and has received one yellow card.

