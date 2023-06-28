Arsenal buy Chelsea midfielder for €70m

According to the official website of Arsenal, the club's press service has announced the transfer of midfielder Kai Havertz from Chelsea and the German national team.

The transfer fee amounted to €70 million. The 24-year-old player has signed a contract with the Gunners until the summer of 2028.

Havertz joined Chelsea in the autumn of 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for €80 million. He has played a total of 139 matches in all competitions for the London club, scoring 32 goals and providing 15 assists. For the German national team, he has appeared in 37 matches, scoring 13 goals and providing 13 assists. He has also won the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.