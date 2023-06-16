Arsenal are ready to pay about 120 million euros for an England player

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal continues negotiations for the purchase of midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United and the English national team.

According to the source, the Gunners are prepared to offer around 120 million euros for the player. However, West Ham is seeking 140 million euros for Rice. Nevertheless, the London club may agree to the 120 million euros if Arsenal includes one of its players in the deal.

In the current season, the 24-year-old Rice has played 50 matches for West Ham United in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing four assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024, with an option to extend for an additional year.