Arsenal are preparing a new contract for an important first-team player

Football news Today, 03:46
According to the portal 90 minutes, London's Arsenal intends to extend the contract with Ukrainian national team defender Alexander Zinchenko.

According to the source, in addition to new contracts with Martin Odegaard and Ben White, the club's other priority is to reach an agreement on a new contract with the 26-year-old Ukrainian player.

Let us remember that the defender moved to the capital team in July 2022, and before that he represented the colors of Manchester City.

His current agreement with the club runs until 2026. Last season, together with Zinchenko, Arsenal finished in second place in the standings, although they had been the leader of the Premier League for a long time and had good chances for the title.

Let us remind you that on Sunday the match of the 5th round of the English Premier League took place between “Everton” and “Arsenal”. The visitors won 1-0, with the only goal scored by the Gunners' Belgian striker Leandro Trossard in the 69th minute after an assist from Bukayo Saki.

