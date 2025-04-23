Arsenal and Partey in talks over new contract

Thomas Partey remains a key player for Arsenal, and the club is keen on continuing its association with the Ghanaian midfielder.

Details: According to The Athletic, the Gunners have initiated discussions with the player about extending his contract. Mikel Arteta himself wants to keep Partey in the team. The parties have yet to reach an agreement, but the dialogue continues.

Incidentally, there is a high likelihood that Jorginho will leave Arsenal, while Thomas Partey might stay.

Earlier, we reported that seven top clubs are monitoring Guirassy. Among them are five English teams: Manchester City, Manchester United, as well as Chelsea, Arsenal, and Liverpool.

Reminder: The Gunners' coach stated that he will not rotate the squad against their neighbors, as players in good condition should be on the pitch.