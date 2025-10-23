ES ES FR FR
Another Injury Blow: Arne Slot Reveals Frimpong’s Expected Absence

Unpleasant news for Liverpool fans.
Football news Today, 02:12
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Liverpool faced Eintracht away in the third round of the UEFA Champions League and cruised to a dominant 5–1 victory. However, the match also brought some unfortunate developments for the Merseyside side.

Details: In the 19th minute, Jeremie Frimpong sustained an injury and was forced to leave the pitch. After the match, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot provided an update, confirming that the Dutchman will be sidelined for several weeks.

Quote: “I expect Frimpong to be out for a few weeks due to this new injury,” said Slot.

Slot also confirmed that Alexander Isak was substituted at halftime because of a groin issue.

Reminder: On Wednesday, October 22, Chelsea hosted Ajax in the third round of the UEFA Champions League — and the London side made history in the competition.

