Angry news for Barcelona. La Liga refuses to reschedule match with Real Valladolid

On the eve of the crucial Champions League semi-final return leg against Inter, Barcelona hoped to get a little more rest after the game with Real Valladolid, but the Catalan club won't have it.

Details: La Liga, according to Mundo Deportivo, rejected Barcelona's complaint and refused to move the match from 21:00 Central European Time to 14:00, 16:15, or 18:30. The organizer's arguments were based on the fact that all complaints regarding the tour schedule must be submitted immediately after its publication.

In the case of Barcelona's match with Real Valladolid, this happened on April 7, while "Blaugrana" only started their quarter-final matches against Borussia Dortmund two days later and evidently did not foresee that they might advance to the semi-finals, which would complicate their preparation for the return match.

Recall: Earlier, Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick expressed dissatisfaction with the match start time.