Ange Postecoglou: I've never been a fan of VAR

Ange Postecoglou: I've never been a fan of VAR

Football news Today, 06:08
Robert Sykes
Ange Postecoglou: I've never been a fan of VAR Photo: Tottenham official website/Author unknown

In the central fixture of the eighth round of the English Premier League, Tottenham and Liverpool faced off. The Spurs secured a narrow 2-1 victory over their opponents, scoring the winning goal in the 90+6th minute. However, aside from the result, the match will be remembered for a glaring error by the VAR system. In the first half, the match referee disallowed a goal by Luis Diaz for offside, which was later revealed to be an incorrect decision. Prior to this, the referee had already consulted VAR when he replaced the yellow card shown to Curtis Jones with a red card.

Despite all the referee's VAR consultations favoring Tottenham, the team's head coach, Ange Postecoglou, stated after the match that he has never been a supporter of VAR.

"I think I can officially say that I've never been a fan of VAR since its introduction. I believe it complicates certain aspects of football. Games that, in my opinion, used to be quite clear in the past. But at the same time, I understand why the introduction of technology was inevitable. We'll have to come to terms with it.

I think people mistakenly assume that VAR will be error-free. I don't believe there's any perfect technology because a significant part of our game is not based on facts. It all comes down to interpretation."

Thanks to their victory in yesterday's match, Tottenham managed to surpass Arsenal and Liverpool, securing the second position in the league table, with just a one-point gap behind the Premier League leader, Manchester City.

