The referees made a mistake in disallowing Diaz's goal against Tottenham - panel of judges
The refereeing panel accepts that there was a serious human error in the first half of the Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool match. The goal was scored according to the rules.
«The official team of referees for this match did not count Luis Diaz’s goal due to offside. This was a clear and obvious error of fact which should have resulted in the goal being disallowed due to VAR intervention, but VAR did not intervene», - the refereeing panel said in a statement.
It is noted that the panel of judges will conduct a full review of the circumstances that led to the error - reports the BBC.
Let us remind you that in today's match Tottenham snatched victory from Liverpool, and with the score 0:0, the referees did not count Luis Diaz's goal due to offside.