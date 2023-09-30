The referees made a mistake in disallowing Diaz's goal against Tottenham - panel of judges

The refereeing panel accepts that there was a serious human error in the first half of the Tottenham Hotspur-Liverpool match. The goal was scored according to the rules.

«The official team of referees for this match did not count Luis Diaz’s goal due to offside. This was a clear and obvious error of fact which should have resulted in the goal being disallowed due to VAR intervention, but VAR did not intervene», - the refereeing panel said in a statement.

It is noted that the panel of judges will conduct a full review of the circumstances that led to the error - reports the BBC.

Let us remind you that in today's match Tottenham snatched victory from Liverpool, and with the score 0:0, the referees did not count Luis Diaz's goal due to offside.