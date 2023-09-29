Andriy Shevchenko gave a forecast for the Serie A champion in the new season

Legendary football player Andrei Shevchenko, who once played for Milne, expressed his opinion on who will compete for medals in the Italian Championship this season.

He noted that there always comes a time when a team appears that can compete with the leader.

“In the current situation, it is too early to make predictions. Inter has started the season well and has every chance to look into the future calmly. At the same time, I think that very soon other teams will also intervene in the fight for the title, including Milan,” - noted the former player of the Ukrainian national team.

Let us remind you that in the last match Inter unexpectedly lost to Sassuolo with a score of 1:2. Despite this, the team from Milan remains at the top of the standings with 15 points after six rounds.

As for Milan, this team also scored 15 points in six matches of the season.

Let us remind you that both teams are also playing in the group stage of the Champions League.