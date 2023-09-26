RU RU NG NG
Ancelotti wished Xabi Alonso to lead Real Madrid

Football news Today, 11:14
Ancelotti wished Xabi Alonso to lead Real Madrid

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has responded to claims that Xabi Alonso could replace him in the job, the Italian said at a press conference.

Before the match against Las Palmas, Carlo Ancelotti expressed his opinion about the potential appointment of Xabi Alonso as the head coach of Real Madrid. The Italian specialist praised the Spaniard a lot and wishes him to become the manager of Real Madrid one day.

"I had him (Alonso) as a player. He has a high-level knowledge of football, he is doing very well with Bayer Leverkusen. I wish him to be here one day, like Raúl or Arbeloa. They are people I know and I love them very much. I hope one day they can be Real Madrid coaches", - he said.

In addition, Ancelotti said that he is happy to work in Madrid. He likes the job and the place, but he says it's too early to talk about a contract extension. There are still many matches ahead, so criticism does not bother him at all. Everyone can say what they want, but Ancelotti is focused on his work.

The 64-year-old's current contract expires at the end of this season, after which he could move to Brazil to become the next national team coach.

It should be noted that Xabi Alonso headed Bayer Leverkusen in October 2022. He finished sixth in the Bundesliga and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League. In the current season, Alonso's wards share first place with Bayern.

