Ancelotti names Champions League favorites

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed his opinion about the favorites of the current Champions League season.

According to the experienced Italian coach, there are now several teams that have a chance of winning the tournament.

He believes that there will be no big surprises in this draw and named several teams that, in his opinion, have a high level.

Manchester City, PSG and Bayern. “I also think that Spanish teams will fight for the trophy,” he said.

Real Madrid's next match will take place on November 8 against Portuguese Braga in the 4th round of the Champions League group stage.

The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid and will start at 21:00 European time.

At the moment, Los Blancos are in first place in Group C with ten points. As for Braga, they are in third place, gaining only three points.