An integral part of the squad! Tottenham plan to buy out João Palhinha's contract from Bayern

The 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder has impressed the Spurs' management.
Football news Today, 05:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Joao Palhinha of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring his team's first goal Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The agreement between the clubs includes a release clause.

Details: According to renowned insider Ben Jacobs on his X social media page, English side Tottenham have decided to activate the buyout option for 30-year-old Portuguese midfielder João Palhinha, who is currently playing for the Spurs on loan.

The loan agreement between Bayern and Tottenham features a clause allowing a permanent transfer for £27 million, and according to the source, Tottenham are set to trigger this option.

Tottenham have already paid €5 million for Palhinha’s loan, but it’s clear this move has paid off given the player’s impact on the team.

This season, Palhinha has made 8 appearances for Tottenham, scoring 2 goals. According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at €30 million.

