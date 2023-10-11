An important clause may disappear from Haaland's contract

Manchester City management is completely satisfied with the performances of striker Erling Haaland.

In this regard, the club bosses are preparing a new contract for the Norwegian national team player.

According to the portal DeadlineDayLive, which cites its sources, negotiations with the football player and his representatives have already begun.

An interesting fact is that the English club plans to remove the buyout option from the Norwegian player's contract, which currently stands at 200 million euros.

Thus, the publication notes, the English champion wants to protect itself from Haaland’s possible transfer to another European club.

Previously, there was information that Haaland is one of the main transfer targets of Real Madrid.

Haaland moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, signing a contract until June 2027.

Earlier there was information in the media that the “citizens” would significantly increase his salary in the new contract for the football player. This is despite the fact that he is already the highest paid player on the team.