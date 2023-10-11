RU RU NG NG
Main News An important clause may disappear from Haaland's contract

An important clause may disappear from Haaland's contract

Football news Today, 07:00
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
An important clause may disappear from Haaland's contract Photo: Manchester City Twitter/Author unknown

Manchester City management is completely satisfied with the performances of striker Erling Haaland.

In this regard, the club bosses are preparing a new contract for the Norwegian national team player.

According to the portal DeadlineDayLive, which cites its sources, negotiations with the football player and his representatives have already begun.

An interesting fact is that the English club plans to remove the buyout option from the Norwegian player's contract, which currently stands at 200 million euros.

Thus, the publication notes, the English champion wants to protect itself from Haaland’s possible transfer to another European club.

Previously, there was information that Haaland is one of the main transfer targets of Real Madrid.

Haaland moved to Manchester City in the summer of 2022, signing a contract until June 2027.

Earlier there was information in the media that the “citizens” would significantly increase his salary in the new contract for the football player. This is despite the fact that he is already the highest paid player on the team.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester City Premier League England
Popular news
Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Today, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham
Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it Football news Yesterday, 15:41 Eden Hazard has retirement his professional career. How the football world has reacted to it
Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named Football news Yesterday, 06:54 Now it’s official: the hosts of Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 have been named
Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match Football news 09 oct 2023, 15:25 Were you playing? The biggest fan of Ronaldo trolled Haaland after the Arsenal – Man City match
VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match Football news 09 oct 2023, 14:23 VIDEO. How did he miss that? Mbappe failed to score into an empty net in the Rennes vs PSG match
Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named Football news 09 oct 2023, 14:06 Will return to England. The club whose coach will be the legendary Rooney has been named
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:05 Rooney officially takes charge of Birmingham Football news Today, 07:00 An important clause may disappear from Haaland's contract Football news Today, 06:00 Real Madrid's star newcomer has returned to training. He has yet to make his debut for the club Football news Today, 05:00 Milan lost two key players at once before the battle with Juventus Football news Today, 04:00 Joselu laughs at Bellingham's ability to speak Spanish Football news Today, 03:00 Rio Ferdinand named the best central defender in the Premier League Football news Today, 02:30 Just four months ago he was playing. Besiktas gets a new coach Football news Today, 02:00 They don't know how to count. Carlos Tevez spoke about problems with his players Football news Today, 01:23 It's not time yet. In Barcelona told how they see Messi's return Football news Today, 01:19 Already without crutches. Courtois spoke about recovery from serious injury
Sport Predictions
Football Today Everton W vs Manchester City W prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football Today Real Madrid W vs Valerenga W prediction and betting tipson October 11, 2023 Football Today Wales vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on October 11, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Cyprus vs Norway prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Faroe islands vs Poland prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Croatia vs Türkiye prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Belarus vs Romania prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023 Football 12 oct 2023 Colombia vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips on October 12, 2023