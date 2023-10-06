Manchester City will pay Haaland even more

Manchester City have already begun to think about how to keep star striker Erling Haaland in the team.

The Manchester club intends to begin negotiations on a contract extension with the Norwegian footballer.

According to information published by the Daily Mail, the club is considering extending the contract of its team's top scorer until at least 2028.

According to the source, Manchester City can offer the player a salary increase to 462 thousand euros per week. It is noted that negotiations should start in the coming months.

Erling Haaland has been playing for Manchester City since 2022, and his current contract with the English runs until 2027. This season, the footballer has already taken part in 11 matches, where he scored eight goals and gave two assists.

Haaland was previously a player for Borussia Dortmund, Salzburg, Molde and Bryne. Now he is considered one of the best football players in the world.