"Al-Nassr" is interested in signing a star player from "Chelsea"

"Al-Nassr," the team where Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays, is showing interest in the midfielder from London's "Chelsea" and the French national team, N'Golo Kanté, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on his Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club is planning to make an offer to the player, who could become a free agent in the summer as his contract with the "Blues" expires on June 30, 2023. "Al-Ittihad" is also interested in the Frenchman. The player himself would like to stay at "Chelsea," but negotiations with the club regarding a new contract are reportedly challenging.

In the current season, 32-year-old Kanté has played nine matches in all competitions for "Chelsea," scoring no goals and providing one assist.