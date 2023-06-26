Al-Nasr set to sign Chelsea winger

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea is close to a move to Al-Nassr, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the Saudi club has reached an agreement with the London-based club regarding the transfer fee. Additionally, Al-Nassr has agreed on contract terms with the player, which will be signed until the summer of 2026. The African player only needs to undergo a medical examination to complete the deal.

In the past season, the 29-year-old Ziyech played 24 matches in all competitions for Chelsea, failing to score a goal but providing three assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.