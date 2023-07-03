Al-Nasr bought one of the leaders of Inter

The press service of the Saudi "Al-Nasr" on the official website announced the transfer of the midfielder of the Milan "Inter" and the Croatian national team Marcelo Brozovic.

The club from Saudi Arabia paid 18 million euros for the player. The contract between the club and the 30-year-old player will run until the summer of 2026. In three years, the Croatian will receive 100 million euros. In the fight for Brozovic, Al-Nasr was ahead of Barcelona.

Brozovic joined Inter in January 2015 from Dinamo Zagreb on loan for three million euros. In the summer of 2016, the Italian club bought the player's transfer for five million euros. In total, he played 330 matches for the Milan club in all competitions, scored 31 goals and gave 43 assists. Previously, he also played for Hrvatski Dragovolyac and Lokomotiv. He has made 87 appearances for the Croatian national team in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. 2-time Croatian champion, Italian champion, 2-time Italian Cup winner, 2-time Italian Super Cup winner, Croatian Super Cup winner, silver and bronze medalist of the World Championship.