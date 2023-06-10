All tickets for Inter Miami games, in which Messi can play, sold out

All tickets for Inter Miami's last 12 MLS games in which Lionel Messi can play have been sold out in about 24 hours.

According to a source, the player's close friend Sergio Agüero had to ask Messi for a ticket because they were no longer on sale.

Messi is expected to make his MLS debut on August 20 in a game against Charlotte.

There is a possibility that the Argentine could make his debut even earlier, on July 21 against Mexico's Cruz Azul in the League Cup. By the way, tickets for that match sold out in less than an hour.