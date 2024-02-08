All pots. The draw for the new UEFA Nations League draw will take place today

Today, on February 8th, the draw for the new edition of the UEFA Nations League will take place in Paris. The ceremony is set to start at 18:00 Central European Time.

As a reminder, the UEFA Nations League includes all national teams that are members of UEFA. They are divided into four leagues based on the results of the previous edition. The draw pots for each league are as follows:

League A

Pot 1: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands

Pot 2: Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary

Pot 3: Switzerland, Germany, Poland, France

Pot 4: Israel, Serbia, Scotland, Bosnia and Herzegovina

League B

Pot 1: Austria, Czech Republic, England, Wales

Pot 2: Finland, Ukraine, Iceland, Norway

Pot 3: Slovenia, Ireland, Albania, Montenegro

Pot 4: Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan

League C

Pot 1: Romania, Sweden, Armenia, Luxembourg

Pot 2: Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands

Pot 3: North Macedonia, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus

Pot 4: Belarus, Lithuania/Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia

League D

Pot 1: Lithuania/Gibraltar

Pot 2: Malta, Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

The current champion of the Nations League is the Spanish national team, which defeated Croatia in the final.