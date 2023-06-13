EN RU
Main News Al-Hilal invited a star coach

Al-Hilal invited a star coach

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia intends to sign Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the coach has already met with representatives of the club in Monte Carlo.

The Italian did not like the offer with a salary of 20 million euros a year, but the Saudis are preparing an improved option with a 10-million signing bonus.

As a reminder, Juventus finished seventh with 62 points at the end of the season and will play in the Conference League, 2023/2024.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
