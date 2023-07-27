Al-Hilal find alternative to Mbappe in Serie A

According to L'Équipe, Saudi Arabian club "Al-Hilal" is showing interest in Napoli's forward and Nigerian national team player, Victor Osimhen.

As per the source, the Saudi club may acquire the player during the upcoming summer transfer window. The management of Al-Hilal considers Osimhen as an alternative option in case they are unable to buy Paris Saint-Germain and French national team forward, Kylian Mbappe.

Earlier reports stated that Napoli is not willing to sell Osimhen, but they might agree to a transfer for a fee between €150-200 million.

Osimhen, 24 years old, has been playing for Napoli since 2020. He joined the Italian club from "Lille" for a transfer fee of €75 million. In total, he has played 101 matches for Napoli in all competitions, scoring 59 goals and providing 14 assists. With Napoli, the forward became the champion of Italy in the 2022/2023 season. His contract with the club is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

Osimhen has been representing the Nigerian national team since 2017. He has played 26 matches for the Nigerian team, scoring 17 goals and providing eight assists.