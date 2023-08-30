RU RU NG NG
Ajax bought Georgian striker for 16 million euros

Ajax bought Georgian striker for 16 million euros

Football news Today, 14:50
Ajax bought Georgian striker for 16 million euros Photo: Ajax website/Author unknown

The press service of Amsterdam-based "Ajax" has announced on their official website the transfer of central forward Georges Mikautadze from the French club "Metz" and the Georgian national team.

The Dutch club paid €16 million for the player, with the possibility of the amount increasing by an additional €3 million through bonuses. The forward has signed a contract with the new club that will be valid until the summer of 2028.

22-year-old Mikautadze is a product of the "Metz" academy. He has been playing for the main squad of the club since the summer of 2020. He has played a total of 45 matches for the club in all competitions, scored 26 goals, and provided 10 assists. In the previous season, Mikautadze became the top scorer of the Second League of the French championship, netting 23 goals. In the 2020/2021 season, the forward played for the Belgian club "Cercle Brugge" and became the top scorer of the Belgian First Division with 19 goals.

Mikautadze has been playing for the Georgian national team since 2021. He has participated in 16 matches for the Georgian national team, scored four goals, and provided one assist.

As a reminder, "Ajax" finished in third place in the league table of the Dutch championship last season. Thus, the club from Amsterdam earned the right to compete in the UEFA Europa League for the 2023/2024 season.

Related teams and leagues
Ajax Metz Eredivisie Netherlands Ligue 1 France
